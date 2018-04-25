100 Women Who Care hosting 4th meeting in Dawson Creek this Thursday

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Dawson Creek chapter of 100 Women Who Care, the first chapter of the 100 Women movement to get set up in the Peace Region, will be hosting their fourth meeting this Thursday.

The Dawson Creek chapter was co-founded by Annette Jalbert and Chante Patterson-Elden nearly two years ago. The group gets 100 or women to each give $100 to a pool, which is then donated to one of three charities that make a presentation during the group’s bi-annual meetings.

On December 1st, 2016 the group hosted its Inaugural Gala which saw 186 women participate. The South Peace Seniors Access Service Society was the group’s first recipient, and received a donation of over $18,600. In April 2017, 216 members participated in the group’s second Gala, where The Ark – Dawson Creek Youth Centre Society received $21,600. The Network Ministries received $16,000 at the group’s third meeting last November.

Organizers say that at this week’s meeting, the group will also be starting up registration for the Dawson Creek chapter of 100 Kids/Teens Who Care. The group will be holding registration this Thursday, with their inaugural meeting set to take place this fall.

The Dawson Creek chapter of 100 Women Who Care will be meeting at the George Dawson Inn this Thursday, April 26th starting at 6:00 p.m.

For more information, email the group at 100womendawsoncreek@gmail.com or call Annette at 250-784-4321 or Chante at 250-219-4403. You can also join their Facebook page.