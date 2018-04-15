15th Annual FSJPA Oilmen’s 4 on 4 Hockey Tournament Set To Kick Off This Weekend

FORT ST JOHN, BC- The 15th Annual Fort St John Petroleum Association Oilmen’s four on four hockey tournament is set to kick off this upcoming weekend.

The action will be taking place between April 4th-7th at the North Peace Arena.

Teams will be created based on individual entries on registration night. Each team is guaranteed five games.

Entry into the tournament also included a stag ticket and three breakfasts.

The tournament was limited to the first 110 oilfield personnel to register for the event.