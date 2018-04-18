2018 Emperor’s Challenge sells out in six hours

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – After opening early this morning, registration for the 2018 Emperor’s Challenge completely sold out in just over six hours.

Registration for the event was postponed by a week after excessive web traffic caused the Stride and Glide website to go offline last Wednesday.

This year the Emperor’s Challenge is celebrating its 20th Anniversary, and race director Jerrilyn Schembri say’s she’s excited for the event. She says this year’s race will feature be a banquet for runners and their families, while every registrants gets a commemorative table top book.

This year’s half-marathon also added 100 entries on top of the usual 1,000.

The Emperor’s Challenge is taking place this year on Saturday, August 11th on Mt. Babcock near Tumbler Ridge at 9:30 a.m.