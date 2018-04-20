20th Annual Emperors Challenge Registration Opening Soon

FORT ST JOHN, BC- Registration for the 20th Annual Emperors Challenge will open on April 11th, 2018.

The event will be a 20km Mountain Run/Walk with registration being capped at 1100 participants.

The race will take athletes up and over Mount Babcock which is south of Tumbler Ridge.

All participants must finish the race within 4.5hrs to be considered a finisher and will all receive a free race t-shirt.

Awards will be presented to the top finishers in each age category.

All entries are non-refundable and non-transferable. Organizers expect that registration will close extremely quickly as per usual.