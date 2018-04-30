Accused sexual predator from Wataskiwin previously busted by Fort St. John Creep Catchers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Wetaskiwin man who has been charged with 13 sex-related offences against three teens had previously been confronted by the Creep Catchers group in Fort St. John.

According to CBC News, numerous sources say that Edward Wolf, who identified himself online as Ed Waters, communicated with members of the Fort St. John Creep Catchers through text messages. The group’s members were posing as a 15-year-old girl, and the conversation led to Wolf driving to Fort St. John to meet with the girl.

Advertisement

The local Creep Catchers group filmed the encounter at a local Tim Hortons. When the video of the encounter was posted on a Wetaskiwin Facebook page in November 2016, resident Jodi Delorme said he recognized the man in the video as Wolf and contacted the RCMP.

After calling police, Delorme drove to Wolf’s house where he spoke with one of the RCMP officers outside. He told CBC News during an interview that, “The cop just told me there was nothing they could do. [He said] Creep Catchers have made it so they can’t go further into the investigation and that he’s just a lonely old man and he does no harm.”

Wolf has since been charged with sexually assaulting three teenage girls, with two of the instances allegedly occurring during the fall of 2016. The third alleged incident took place on March 26, 2018.

Wolf is due to make his next Court appearance on May 22nd.

Story courtesy CBC News: http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/wetaskiwin-sexual-predator-targeted-creep-catchers-1.4639643