Alaska Highway reopens north of Liard Hot Springs after fuel truck spill

FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Alaska Highway has reopened between the Liard Hot Springs and the Yukon border after a fuel truck spill closed the road for most of the day yesterday.

According to the B.C. Ministry of Environment, the transport truck carrying roughly 55,000 litres of fuel was involved in a single vehicle incident at around 1:00 on Wednesday morning at Mile 543. No leak was reported at the time of the crash, but in an update at 7:45 a.m., the RCMP confirmed that the load was leaking.

The responding Environmental Emergency Response Officer attended the incident site and determined that a fuel compartment in one of the truck’s two trailers was punctured. The Ministry estimates that 4,500 litres of fuel spilled to the environment, and it appears to be contained to the soil surrounding the highway.

During a flyover, the officer did not see any sheen on the Liard River. However, it was noted that there are only pockets of visible water on the river due most of it being covered in ice. A multi-agency conference call took take yesterday evening to discuss future response plans.

The Ministry said it will provide another update when new information becomes available.