ALERT officers seize cocaine after search of Grande Prairie home

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Officers with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team say a large amount of cocaine has been taken off the streets of Grande Prairie following a drug bust that concluded a four-month investigation.

The investigation began in January 2018 after police received information about suspected drug trafficking in the community. ALERT’s Grande Prairie organized crime and gang team made the seizure on April 13th during the execution of a search warrant at a home in the city’s Mountview neighbourhood.

Officers seized 510 grams of cocaine and $20,960 cash, and arrested three people. Additional evidence to suggest drug trafficking was located, including packaging materials, scales and multiple cellphones.

“This is a significant amount of cocaine to take out of circulation in Grande Prairie,” said Acting Insp. John Wilson. “But we know there are more drugs out there on the streets, and we will continue to pursue drug dealers who pose a risk to the safety of the community.”

28-year-old Ryan Lindgrin has been charged with five counts of drug trafficking, and two counts each of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime. He also has an outstanding warrant from B.C. for drug offences. Lindgrin remains in custody and will make his next court appearance on April 30th.

30-year-old Brodie House is charged with two counts each of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime. 32-year-old Patrick Rabbitt is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of proceeds of crime. Both House and Rabbitt have been released on bail, and it’s not known when they’ll make their next court appearances.