Another spring snowstorm could hit Fort St. John tonight

By
Adam Reaburn
-
A stock photo of the Alaska Highway north of Fort St. John during the winter.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The calendar says winter may be over, but our region could see another snowstorm.

Yellowhead Road and Bridge are warning area motorists Fort St. John could see anywhere from 5 to 10 cm Tuesday night and up to 20 cm near Hudson’s Hope.

The temperature is forecast to drop to minus 2 overnight and the wind could gust up to 40km/h.  With the warm temperatures during the day, paved surfaces are above freezing.  YRB says the snow will melt when it makes contact with area roads and possibly re-freeze causing dangerous driving conditions.

Crews will be using a combination of salt and sand to combat these conditions. Trucks applying salt need to travel very slow in order to be effective.

If you come across any roads that are of concern YRB at their after-hours line at 1-888-883-6688.

