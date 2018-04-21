B.C. Golden Gloves Championship conclude tonight with 18 fights

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. The B.C. Golden Gloves Championship resumed action tonight at the Pomeroy Hotel.

The Younger boxers started tonight’s matches with the first bout at 6:30 p.m.The first match was between Five Star’s Cruz Gordon, and Red Deer boxing’s Marko Cavic.

There was a total of 18 fights tonight, three less than last night. Five star had eight boxers fighting, last night they had 12. According to Five Star Boxing coach Justin Donally the team won 65-70% of their bouts last night.

Damya Bow who won the first trophy of the night last night won her bout in less then one round.

Oakley “Irish” Fitzsimmons who was the winner of the best young novice boxer last night won a belt in tonight match.

Five Star’s Lincoln Pomeroy and Murray MacDonald fought an exhibition match which electrified the crowd.

Murray MacDonald had this to say about fighting against his friend and teammate.

“It’s all love in there, Lincoln is a good buddy, I’ve been training with him for a few year now, it was wicked. The kid is a monster, six foot seven at 16 years old and it’s weird for me fighting someone taller let alone somebody way younger.”

Five Star’s Brayden Simms who won the Best Youth Boxer award last night also had a bout today. He went three rounds with Phillip Matombo of Cougar Boxing.

The first and only knockout of the weekend was accomplished by Zack Saleem of Cougar boxing after her landed a viscous blow to the head of David Palmer of Undisputed Boxing.

Five Star’s Nick Dragojevich won his bout in a heated affair against Fernando Asenio. Their fight was later name fight of the night.

Oakley “Irish” Fitzsimmons won best junior boxer back to back nights, Austin Douglas was awarded best youth boxer, and best novice was given to Zack Saleem.

Tonight’s Golden Boy trophy was given to Travis Lesschaeves. The Golden Boy is given to the most outstanding elite boxer in the tournament.

The tournament concluded with an exhibition match between Five Star’s Nick Young and Inner City Boxing’s Jerome Leroyer.