B.C. Golden Gloves Championships comes out swinging

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Golden Gloves Championship came out swinging tonight at the Pomeroy Hotel.

The event started at 6:30 p.m. where the Younger boxers participated in bouts.

The first trophy of the night was awarded to Damya Bow of the 55 kilogram novice female division (Blue Shorts).

The first Technical Knock out was achieved by Bruno Sanderson of the 49 kilogram novice male division (blue shorts).

Brayden Sims, Lincoln Pomeroy, and Nick Young who all competed at nationals this year had bouts. Brayden Sims won his open male championship match.

“He lives in the gym, great kid, works hard. That’s the third time he’s fought that boy, its a close fight every time, I thought he fought a great fight tonight. He just came off a tough loss at Nationals in the first round so he was hungry to get a win back so good on him.” Jason Donally Co-Owner of FiveStar on Brayden Simms.

The night concluded with Travis Lesschaeve winning the Elite Open Male Final.

Best junior boxer was awarded to Oakley Fitzsimmons. The Fight of the night was between Brayden Simms and Jerome Leroyer. Brayden Simms also won best youth boxer.

The B.C. Golden Gloves Championship resumes tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m.