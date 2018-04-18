B.C. Golden Gloves happening in Fort St. John this Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Golden Gloves Championship is set to ring the bell this Friday in Fort St. John, with 14 local boxers from the Fivestar Boxing Academy set to compete.

Between 65 and 70 boxers from across Western Canada are expected to enter the ring during the competition, making it the biggest combat sports event the city has ever hosted. The matches have not yet been set, and wont be until the weigh-in.

Advertisement

“We’re doing everything we can to get the best boxers here as possible,” said Fivestar co-owner Justin Donally. “We’re still gonna have a great card. Friday and Saturday we should hopefully have 15 and 16 matches each night. As Far as the bouts go, it’s impossible for me to say how that’s gonna fall until we do weigh-ins on Friday. I never make matches in a tournament like this until they hit the weigh scales.”

Justin explained that the Welterweight class will likely be the most competitive, with three to four of the boxers being ranked in the top eight in Canada.

Nick Young, Lincoln Pomeroy, and Brayden Sims, who all represented Fort St. John at Nationals last month will be boxing in the event this weekend as well.

The younger boxers will start at 6:30 p.m. But the main card doesn’t start until 7:30 p.m. Saturday’s matches will be at the same time.

All bouts will be held at the Pomeroy Hotel.