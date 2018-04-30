BC Hydro says Site C affordable housing project to be finished in December 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro says that construction on a project in partnership with BC Housing to build 50 new affordable housing units in Fort St. John should be complete late this year.

The six-storey wood-frame building currently under construction on 93rd Avenue will contain 35 two-bedroom and 15 three-bedroom units upon completion, which is scheduled for December. Five of the building’s units will be wheelchair accessible.

Once the building is complete, 40 units will be available for rent by Site C construction workers and their families, with the remaining 10 units to be made available immediately as affordable rental housing. At the completion of construction of Site C, all 50 units will be provided as affordable housing for low- and moderate-income households.

The building has been designed to meet Passive House standards for energy efficiency, including highly insulated walls, high-performance windows and building orientation to optimize solar gain. The building will be the largest Passive House-certified building in B.C.

Construction on the building began in 2017 with occupancy scheduled for next January. Later this year, BC Housing will seek a non-profit building operator through a public contracting process.

BC Hydro is committed to providing legacy benefits for the residents of Fort St. John and other communities in the Peace Region. The provision of additional affordable rental housing in Fort St. John is a condition of the project’s environmental approval.