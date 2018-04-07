BC Peace Predators Upcoming AGM

FORT ST JOHN, BC- The BC Peace Predators have a busy upcoming weekend.

The Predators will be hosting their annual AGM on Saturday, April 7th at 4:30 pm at the Northern Grande.

Numerous positions will be open for nominations including President, Vice President, Treasurer, Secretary, Peewee Director, Bantam Director and Midget Director. As well, spots will be open to fill two sub-committees.

Following the AGM, banquet dinner will begin at 6:00 pm with food being served at 6:30 pm. Year-end awards will follow the meal.

Additionally, ice sessions will be running in Dawson Creek on Sunday, April 8th to identify players for the Peewee and Bantam Teams next year.

The ice sessions will be held in Dawson Creek from 12:15-1:30 pm for the Peewee players and from 1:45-3:00 pm for Bantam players.

Space is limited so please contact Dave at [email protected]

for the Peewee ice time, and Scott [email protected] for the

Bantam ice time.