Bo Hedges to play in Canadian Wheelchair Basketball National Championships

By
John Luke Kieper
-

SASKATOON, B.C. – The Canadian Wheelchair Basketball National Championships is set to start this Friday in Saskatoon, and a familiar face to the Fort St. John area will be competing.

Bo Hedges, a Wononwan native and Canadian National wheelchair basketball team member, will be playing for the B.C. Royals in the tournament. Another player to watch for the Royals will be Richard Peter, a fellow former Paralympic gold medalist.

The rest of the Royals are listed below:

  • Tara Llanes, Vancouver
  • Ben Hagkull, Chilliwack
  • Alphonsus To, Vancouver
  • Ivan Yeung, Vancouver
  • Bryan Shore, Kelowna
  • Stuart Olsen, Seattle, WA
  • Aidan Love, Victoria
  • Richard Peter, Vancouver

Other teams in the tournament include the Alberta Northern Lights, Team Saskatchewan, the Gladiateurs de Laval, the Centre d’intégration à la vie active, the Lethrbidge Steamers, Team Manitoba, and the Brampton Cruiser Suns.

The B.C. Royals’ first game is against the Centre d’Intégration à la Vie Active at 8:00 a.m.

