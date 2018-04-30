Bo Hedges to play in Canadian Wheelchair Basketball National Championships

SASKATOON, B.C. – The Canadian Wheelchair Basketball National Championships is set to start this Friday in Saskatoon, and a familiar face to the Fort St. John area will be competing.
Bo Hedges, a Wononwan native and Canadian National wheelchair basketball team member, will be playing for the B.C. Royals in the tournament. Another player to watch for the Royals will be Richard Peter, a fellow former Paralympic gold medalist.
The rest of the Royals are listed below:
- Tara Llanes, Vancouver
- Ben Hagkull, Chilliwack
- Alphonsus To, Vancouver
- Ivan Yeung, Vancouver
- Bryan Shore, Kelowna
- Stuart Olsen, Seattle, WA
- Aidan Love, Victoria
- Richard Peter, Vancouver
Other teams in the tournament include the Alberta Northern Lights, Team Saskatchewan, the Gladiateurs de Laval, the Centre d’intégration à la vie active, the Lethrbidge Steamers, Team Manitoba, and the Brampton Cruiser Suns.
The B.C. Royals’ first game is against the Centre d’Intégration à la Vie Active at 8:00 a.m.