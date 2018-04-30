Bo Hedges to play in Canadian Wheelchair Basketball National Championships

SASKATOON, B.C. – The Canadian Wheelchair Basketball National Championships is set to start this Friday in Saskatoon, and a familiar face to the Fort St. John area will be competing.

Bo Hedges, a Wononwan native and Canadian National wheelchair basketball team member, will be playing for the B.C. Royals in the tournament. Another player to watch for the Royals will be Richard Peter, a fellow former Paralympic gold medalist.

The rest of the Royals are listed below:

Tara Llanes, Vancouver

Ben Hagkull, Chilliwack

Alphonsus To, Vancouver

Ivan Yeung, Vancouver

Bryan Shore, Kelowna

Stuart Olsen, Seattle, WA

Aidan Love, Victoria

Richard Peter, Vancouver

Other teams in the tournament include the Alberta Northern Lights, Team Saskatchewan, the Gladiateurs de Laval, the Centre d’intégration à la vie active, the Lethrbidge Steamers, Team Manitoba, and the Brampton Cruiser Suns.

The B.C. Royals’ first game is against the Centre d’Intégration à la Vie Active at 8:00 a.m.