FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace River Regional District Chair and Area ‘C’ Director Brad Sperling will be hosting a roundtable discussion for Regional District residents on Wednesday evening.

Anyone in attendance will have the opportunity to ask questions on any topic that is the concerns of the Regional District.

Wednesday’s round table will be taking place from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Charlie Lake Community Hall. All residents of Area C are invited to attend.