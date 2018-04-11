Cabre takes top prize at 15th Oilmen’s hockey tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Cabre Oilfield team took home the top spot at the 15th annual Fort St. John Petroleum Association Oilmen’s Hockey Tournament last weekend.

The Cabre Oilfield team squared off against Complete Pumpjack Services in the Petroleum Association game at 3:00 on Saturday afternoon. It was a lopsided affair, as Cabre won that game by the score of 10-4. The team finished the tournament with a 4-1 record, including the finals on Saturday.

In the other final matches on Saturday, Magnum Rentals was victorious against Peace Country Rentals in the Jiffy Lube Games Final score was 6-4.

The Baker Hughes Game went down to the wire, with Ditmarsia narrowly edging out Tom’s Construction 7-6. D&D Insulators won the Sexsmith Financial Game 12-8 over Northern Vac, and the D & T Disposal game saw Distribution Now beat Fort Motors 6-4.