Cecil Lake Road closed due to maintenance, detour in place

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Officials with Yellowhead Road and Bridge say that the Cecil Lake Road is closed in both directions today while crews conduct maintenance operations.

YRB Norht Peace Quality Manager Greg McNeil said that the road is closed roughly 6km east of the Cecil Lake Hall while crews repair the road. Traffic control with a detour is in place, and the the road is expected to reopen this afternoon.

McNeil added that YRB apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.