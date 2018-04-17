Charlie Lake home damaged in fire on Valentine’s Day destroyed in second fire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fire crews in Charlie Lake were called out to a house fire on the 269 Road last Friday night, the same home that suffered major damage in a fire on Valentine’s Day.

Peace River Regional District Chief Administrative Officer Chris Cvik said that members of the Charlie Lake Fire Department were called out to a report of a fire at the home on the 269 Road at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 13th. He said that upon arrival, firefighters attempted to extinguish the blaze, but were unable.

Cvik explained that because the home was damaged in the first fire nearly two months to the day prior, and since the fire had already extended into the home’s basement upon fire crews’ arrival, Fire Chief Dan Ross determined it was not safe to send crews inside the home.

Cvik also said that a duty officer with the fire department attended the site. The officer reported that the homeowner was still at the scene, but that the house was mostly gone. He was not able to say if fire investigators had determined what caused the fire.