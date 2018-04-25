Chetwynd hosting High School Rodeos this weekend

CHETWYND, B.C. – The Chetwynd Spring High School and Jr Rodeo is set to begin this Saturday at Pine Valley Exhibition Park.

High school rodeo events for boys will include Tie Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Bull Riding, Bareback, Saddle Bronc, and Team Roping. Girls high school events include Barrel Racing, Pole Bending, Breakaway Roping, Goat Tying, Queen, and Team Roping.

Junior boys rodeo events include BAC Bareback, BAC Saddle Bronc, Tie Down Roping, Chute Dogging, Goat Tying, Breakaway Roping, Jr Bulls, Team Roping, and Ribbon Roping. Junior girls events include Barrel Racing, Pole Bending, Breakaway Roping, Goat Tying, Ribbon Roping, and Team Roping.

Entry fee for the High School Rodeo is $30 per day and 20$ per day for the Junior Rodeo.

The Rodeos start at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.