City crews to use new pothole patching machine this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — After several weeks of using a temporary fix to fill potholes, crews with the City of Fort St. John will begin using a more permanent fix on the road hazards with the help of a fancy new gadget.

The City’s General Manager of Integrated Services Victor Shopland said that crews have been out using cold-mix to fill in potholes around town since the snow started clearing up several weeks ago. However, he said the mixture is only useful when temperatures are still too cold for paving crews to begin working.

Shopland said that starting this week, summer crews will be out using ‘hot-mix’ asphalt to more permanently fill in and seal the holes, and will also be using a new pothole patching machine. The City purchased the machine last fall, and will start training on using the device over the next few days. The machine works by heating up the road surface to a temperature where the road surface can be raked up and then smoothed out to repair the road almost seamlessly.

Shopland said that for areas that are particularly pothole-ridden, DGS Astro Paving will be contracted out to do hot-in-place paving, recycling the existing asphalt to create a new road surface. He said that areas such as the south end of 86th St, the intersection of 100th and 100th, 102nd St. near 112th Ave., and east of the Medical Clinic are particularly rutted and will need work.

Shopland added that crews will also continue the street paving operations that have been occurring since snow last fell in early April.