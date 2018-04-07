City holding public meeting about the new Dog Park

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will hold a public meeting on Thursday, April 12, 2018, to go over plans for a new community off-leash dog park.

The public is invited to attend the drop-in session at the North Peace Leisure Pool Meeting Room on April 12, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Residents will have the opportunity to meet with design consultants, City representatives and local stakeholders. All three of the groups hosting the meeting will have just completed a workshop to discuss initial plans that will be shared with the community during the public meeting.

If you can’t attend the meeting, the City will also be looking for feedback during the Fort St. John Tradeshow from April 13 to 15.

If you have any questions in advance of this workshop, please contact Lisa at the City of Fort St. John, at [email protected] For additional information please refer to the City of Fort St. John’s “Let’s Talk” website at fortstjohn.ca/letstalk.

The city has budgeted $500,000 for the construction of off-leash parks this year. The development of a dog park was identified as a priority in the City’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan that was adopted in early 2017.