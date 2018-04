FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Leisure Pool with be hosting a night of entertainment with a movie in the pool this Friday.

Despicable Me 3 will be the movie shown and residents of all ages are welcome to lounge in the pool.

Admission for the movie is $15 for families, $4 for seniors, $6 for adults, $3 for youth (aged 6-18), and free for anyone under five years old.

The movie starts at 6:30 p.m.