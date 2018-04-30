City hosting open house on new Toboggan Hill dog park Tuesday evening 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John will be hosting an open house on Tuesday evening to get public feedback on its plans for a permanent off-leash dog area in Toboggan Hill Park.

The drop-in open house is taking place May 1st from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sport Centre Meeting Room. The open house will present a proposed design concept for a new off-leash area to replace the existing off-leach dog park.

The existing park was originally built as a temporary off-leash area six years ago, and the City now wants to turn it into a permanent facility. The City will also be hosting an online survey from May 1st – 8th to gather public comments.

If you have any questions in advance of this event, please contact Lisa at the City of Fort St. John, at [email protected]. For additional information please refer to the City of Fort St. John’s “Let’s Talk” website at fortstjohn.ca/letstalk.