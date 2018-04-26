City hosting triathlon prep course with a month to go until the Fort St. John Triathlon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St John Triathlon is fast approaching and the North Peace Leisure Pool is offering residents a chance to prepare for the race with a triathlon prep course.

The course aims to teach correct swim strokes, longer endurance, flip turns, lane etiquette when swimming with larger groups, and safety techniques when transitioning to the other events of the race. The course will also include a pre-planned swim workout that focuses on endurance and techniques that residents will be able to do out side of class.

North Peace Leisure Pool Manager Karin Carlson explained the focus of the program is to help athletes with their swimming abilities. The second biggest focus is getting athletes comfortable with transitioning from leaving the water and getting into the biking phase of the race.

The course held its first training session last Sunday, and five residents participated in the hour-long session. Nine residents are registered for the course right now. The participants were also provided with a practice plan to train on their own time.

The next session for the Triathlon Prep Course is this Sunday, with the two after that being the following Sundays. Training starts at 10:00 a.m. and goes until 11:00 a.m.

The Fort St. John Triathlon will be held on May 27th.