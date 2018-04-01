City looking to hire ‘Moose Whisperer’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John and Tourism Fort St. John announced this morning that they’ll be partnering on a pilot project aimed to attract more tourists to the city.

According to Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey, the first phase of the project includes the hiring of a Moose Whisperer, with the key responsibility of attracting moose to local parks. Additionally, moose feeding stations will be installed in City parks over the next few weeks; allowing residents and tourists alike the ability to interact with the animals in a completely unique way.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase our natural beauty while attracting more tourists and adding to the local economy,” said Tourism Fort St. John Board Chair Mike Whalley. “I mean who wouldn’t want to get up close and feed a moose.”

“We hope citizens welcome the moose into our parks and begin to think of them as part of our community,” Parks Manager Ray Avanthay added. “By introducing moose into our City Parks, we are able to reallocate our arborist duties allowing them to plant additional trees in other parks.”

If you are interested in viewing the complete job description or applying for the position please visit fortstjohn.ca/moose-whisperer.

“We are really excited by this partnership and the benefit to the community will be astronomical,” said Mayor Lori Ackerman. “Internationally, ungulate admirers seek these opportunities and plan their vacations around the opportunity for safe interactions with these majestic animals.”