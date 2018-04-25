Community Services GM Wally Ferris heading to Sylvan Lake

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John’s General Manager of Community Services Wally Ferris will be leaving the Energetic City next month.

Ferris, who began working for the City four years ago, will be leaving for the town of Sylvan Lake, Alberta to serve as its new Chief Administrative Officer. His four-year stint overseeing the Fort St. John’s Community Services department is the latest in a 24-year career working in local government.

Advertisement

Ferris, who finished his schooling at York University, previously worked with the City of Ottawa for many years and with the City of Kingston for two years before moving to Fort St. John.

Ferris says that in his four years working for the City, he said he’s incredibly proud of the entire team in the Community Services Department. He explained that it’s the hard work and dedication of staff that has allowed the City to host a number of major events in the past several years.

“They all work hard. If you at the events that we host all the time, including the trade show that we just finished, our staff are critical in making those events happen,” said Ferris. “When I look at back at the different events that I’m proud of, obviously the World U17’s both in 2015 and the one last year, the World Masters Long Track Speedskating Championship in March of 2017. The Canada Winter Games, the first time in the history of the games that the speed skating was held indoors because the outdoor track melted in Prince George. The list goes on. Our team continually knocks it out of the park. It’s all those things but really the critical thing is building that team.”

Ferris also mentioned other annual events including the High on Ice Winter Festival, Santa Claus Parade, and the Canada Day parade. In addition, he also oversaw the creation of the City’s first Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

“I’ve greatly enjoyed and benefitted professionally and personally from my time in Fort St. John. I want to thank everybody, the community, my team, and Mayor and Council for their support in helping us make all these things happen.”

Ferris’ last day with the City will be May 18th, before he starts his first day as Sylvan Lake’s new CAO on May 22nd.