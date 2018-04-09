Council awards tender for sewer upgrades to Quesnel firm

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John City Council has awarded the tender for several sewer upgrades that will be taking place this year.

As part of its 2018 Capital Plan, the City will be getting a new sanitary sewer installed in the lane west of 78A Street between 94th Avenue and 91st Avenue. City staff says that the additional capacity will help to mitigate any potential sanitary sewer capacity issues in this area. A new storm sewer is also being installed along half the length of the lane east of 90th Street between 89th and 87th Avenues. In a report to council, staff said that storm water tends to pond in this area, some of which enters into the sanitary sewer system.

The City received a total of four bids for the sewer project. Bids from Fort St. John-based firms G. Baumiester Ltd. and Knappett Industries Ltd. came in at $ 780,532.12 and $ 891,033.15 respectively. Other bids were from Vernon-based LB Chapman Construction Ltd. at $ 568,464.24, and Quesnel-based Ram Excavating Ltd. at $ 556,898.95.

At Monday’s Council Meeting, Council voted in favour of staff’s recommendation to award the tender to Ram Excavating after their qualifying bid came in as the lowest of the four.