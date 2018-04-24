Council resolves to recommend microbrewery’s application for lounge endorsement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John City Council voted in favour of recommending Might Peace Brewing be approved in its application to the Liquor Control and Licensing Branch for a lounge endorsement to its manufacturing license.

The brewery, which is due to open its doors at 10128 95th Ave. later this Spring, has already received an approval in principle from the LCLB for a manufacturing license. A manufacturing license, which does not require consultations with the local government, does include the ability for the microbrewery to operate a sampling or tasting area where patrons can sample product manufactured on-site.

However, it also included an application for a lounge endorsement with the ability to seat up to 60 patrons that would be able to consume servings of beer on site, something that does require consultation with the City. Other microbeweries in Northern B.C. that have the same ability include Beard’s Brewing Co. in Fort St. John and Barkerville Brewing Co. in Quesnel.

Mighty Peace proposed that the lounge area would operate weekdays from 3:00 p.m. to either 9:00 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, or until 11:00 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. The lounge proposed to be able to serve beer from noon – 11 p.m. on Fridays, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sundays.

In the recommendation, Council noted that only four responses were received from area residents expressing concern about the application, most of which had concerns about parking and increased street traffic.