Couple charged after police find drugs during traffic stop in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A man and woman have been charged with a number of drug-related offences after Mounties in Grande Prairie pulled and vehicle over and found drugs inside.

On Wednesday April 18, at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers were patrolling westbound on 100 Avenue in the Swan City and located a vehicle with a suspended driver. After pulling the vehicle over, police seized weapons along with a large amount of money and drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, and magic mushrooms

Advertisement

The driver, 37-year-old Grande Prairie resident Travin Norwegian, has been charged with 14 Criminal Code offences including: four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, and driving while prohibited. 20-year-old passenger Jessica Zatko, also from Grande Prairie, has also been charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possession of a dangerous weapon.

The RCMP say that no further information will be provided as the matter is now before the courts.