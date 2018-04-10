CSV Midstream Solutions says Resthaven Gas Plant officially up and running

CALGARY, A.B. — CSV Midstream Solutions announced this morning that its Resthaven gas processing plant southeast of Grande Prairie is now in commission.

The company says its new Resthaven plant has an inlet capacity of 260 Million cubic feet per day of natural gas, with a processing capacity in excess of 100 Million cubic feet per day. A release from CSV Midstream says the plant can also produce 2,000 barrels per day of condensate and 2,600 barrels per day of produced water, incorporated in a repeatable modular design.

The project broke ground in August 2017. Despite a nearly two-month weather delay, CSV said it was able to get the Plant in operation on an aggressive schedule and under budget at the end of March.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of this project,” said Daniel Clarke, President and CEO. “CSV Resthaven truly showcases our best in class execution model, with a strong focus on modularization and collaboration. When you surround yourself with a great team, focused on a common outcome, unified around our core purpose of Creating Shared Value, it shouldn’t be surprising that the result is so positive. I couldn’t be more pleased with what our team has accomplished.”