Dawson Creek looking for shoplifter

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole from the Source in the Dawson Creek Mall.

On Friday, February 16th, 2018, the Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of a shoplifter at The Source in the Dawson Creek Mall.

It was reported that an unknown male entered The Source and asked the cashier to see two pairs of headphones located within a locked cabinet. Once the clerk presented the male with the headphones he took off running out of the store and mall.

The clerk described the male as tall, Caucasian wearing a hoodie and sunglasses.

The Dawson Creek RCMP are requesting any persons that may have any information on this incident to call their office at 250-784-3700. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).