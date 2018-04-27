Dawson Creek officials win this round against rising floodwater

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Officials with the City of Dawson Creek say they’ve managed to stem the rise of floodwaters in the creek at bear’s the city’s name.

The City’s General Manager of Development Services Kevin Henderson said that the 17th St. Bridge has reopened after workers were able to divert some of the creek’s water. He said that maintenance workers brought in pumps to divert the flow of water over the culverts where Dawson Creek passes underneath 102nd Ave.

Advertisement

Henderson said that the action of the pumps along with a smaller amount of snow melt that travelled downstream into the city yesterday meant crews were able to keep the flow of water from cresting any of the roads in the city. Henderson said he suspects the reason for the so-far intense snow melt is due to the higher than normal snow pack in the Peace Region this year, and because the region didn’t see a mid-winter similar to the past three winters.

Henderson added that just because crews beat Mother Nature this time around, that doesn’t mean the city will be getting complacent, as there is still some time before all of the snow still blanketing the Northern Rockies is completely melted.