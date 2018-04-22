Dawson Creek RCMP looking for suspect after 7-Eleven robbery

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are looking for a suspect after bear spray was used during a robbery at the 7-Eleven on 8th street.

On Thursday, April 19, the Dawson Creek RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at 7-Eleven in the community.

Advertisement

The Dawson Creek RCMP were notified that an unknown male, wearing a grey hoodie and blue face mask, entered the 7-Eleven convenience store and demanded cash from the clerk.

When the clerk didn’t give the cash, the man then displayed a can of bear spray and discharged it at the clerk.

The man then took cash from the register and ran from the store. He possibly got into a pickup truck and was last seen travelling south on 8th St.

The Dawson Creek RCMP are requesting any persons that may have any information on this incident to call their office at 250-784-3700. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).