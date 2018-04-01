Dawson Creek Senior Canucks win Coy Cup

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Senior Canucks are Coy Cup Champions.

Saturday night the Canucks played the Kelowna Sparta and came away with a 10-4 win capturing the title.

According to the Williams Lake Tribune, Wesley Shipton, Frederic Tanguay and Mike Lalonde each scored two goals in the game, with the other four coming from, Kole Noms, Colten Gies, Evan Weavel and John Howes.

Evan Weaver of the Canucks was named the Tournament MVP and Wesley Shipton was named the MVP of Coy Cup final.

The Senior Canucks beat the Fort St. John Senior Flyers to advance to the Coy Cup in Williams Lake.