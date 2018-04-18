Dawson Creek to get curbside recycling

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Dawson Creek city council voted in favour of awarding the contract for the City’s new curbside recycling program, which will be rolled out this fall.

Chief Administrative Officer Duncan Redfearn said that the possibility of Dawson Creek getting curbside recycling collection has been brought up several times in the past several years. During planning for this year’s budget, he said the City was able to include curbside recycling collection. The program will be single-stream – similar to Fort St. John’s – meaning residents can dispose of all acceptable items into the 360-litre wheelie bins without the need to sort.

Redfearn explained that the cost of the program will see residents’ utility bills – which already include water, sewer, and waste collection – rise by $6.86 for the next five years. The cost of the wheelie bins is included in that amount. The recycling bins will be collected every two weeks, while unlike in Fort St. John, household waste will continue to be collected weekly.

Dawson Creek received two bids for the contract to do the new curbside collection. On Monday, Council awarded the contract to its current household waste collection contractor, Waste Management, since its bid was 43 cents/month cheaper than the only other bid from DC Recycling.

The contract is set to begin on September 1st for a period of five years. Redfearn said that the program will be rolled out in stages for residents in each part of Dawson Creek after it comes into effect.