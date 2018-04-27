Day of Mourning ceremony in Fort St. John this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – April 28th is the annual Day of Mourning in Fort St. John, it commemorates workers who have been seriously injured or died as a result of their jobs.

39 ceremonies will be held throughout the B.C. For the family survivors who lost loved ones. The family survivors will be joined by employers, workers, local labour councils, and WorkSafeBC.

WorkSafeBC accepted 158 work-related death claims in 2017, 87 of those claims were caused by occupational disease mostly from exposure to asbestos, and 71 were from traumatic injuries. In the Peace River region five work-related death claims were accepted.

The Day of Mourning will take place Saturday starting at City Hall where residents will march to the memorial at Centennial Park.

The Day of Mourning ceremony begins at 12:00 p.m.