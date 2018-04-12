DCSS Athletics Director suspended for losing box of knives at school

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A School District 59 teacher in Dawson Creek was suspended by the B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch last year for losing track of a box of carving knives at the school.

Richard Payne is listed as a teacher at Dawson Creek Secondary School’s South Peace campus, and according to a Consent Resolution Agreement, serves as the school’s Athletics Director. Payne was suspended without pay for two days after he left a box of 20 carving knives out where students could access it on May 3, 2017. The agreement, which was signed by the Regulation Branch on March 28th, reads, ”Students had unlimited access to the knives for approximately two hours.”

That agreement states that Payne he didn’t report the box of knives to school officials after he lost track of it. The box was tracked down by the school’s principal and another teacher two hours later.

The agreement also details several other instances over the past seven years that resulted in discipline against Payne. In March 2011, he is alleged to have pulled a student from their chair before hitting them on the arm. Then in October of that year, he was sent a letter of reprimand after he was alleged to have broken a metre stick over a student’s back. Four years ago, Payne was suspended without pay for one day after grabbing a Grade 8 girl’s face and blowing on her nose.

Just six days after losing track of the box of knives, Payne allowed his P.E. class to go on a run in a public park unsupervised. The agreement states that instead of accompanying his students on the run, which can last anywhere from seven to 30 minutes, or having his students join two other classes that were supervised on their run, Payne “sat on a bench at the school waiting for his students to return.”

The full Consent Resolution Agreement can be read below.