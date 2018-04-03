Delivery driver robbed at gunpoint attempting to deliver pizza

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Mounties in Fort St. John are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery just over a week ago.

At around 8:15 p.m. on Friday March 23rd, police received a report of a robbery in progress. A pizza delivery driver had just been robbed at gunpoint while attempting to deliver a pizza in the 8900 block of 102nd Ave in Fort St. John.

The driver was walking between two townhouse units when a man wearing a black and white skull mask approached the driver and pointed a handgun at them and demanded money. The man made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and the pizza that was about to be delivered.

The suspect is described as a man in his late teens or early 20’s, standing approximately 5’6” tall with a slim build. He was wearing a dark coloured hoodie, dark pants, and the aforementioned black and white skull mask.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with the RCMP said that it is believed that a second person may have been involved as another man was seen running from the scene. The only description provided was that he was wearing dark clothing at the time. A dark colored sedan was seen a short time later leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

If you have information about the incident, you are asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca