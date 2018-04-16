Denny Morrison among athletes calling on Calgary to continue 2026 Olympics bid

CALGARY, A.B. — Fort St. John native Denny Morrison was among over a dozen athletes that hosted a press conference to urge the City of Calgary to continue its bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics ahead of a vote by city councillors about whether or not to continue with the bid.

Morrison was one of a number of Oympians including fellow speed skaters Gilmore Junio and Catriona Le May Doan, as well as swimmer Mark Tewksbury, that were at the press conference voicing support for Calgary’s bid. The city previously hosted the Winter Olympics in 1988.

Advertisement

Calgary city council was supposed to be debating public engagement on the support of the bid, which may or may not include a plebiscite, this week. However, last Tuesday Councillor Druh Farrell brought forward a motion at a committee meeting to hold a vote to reaffirm support before going any further.

Farrell’s motion passed 9-1, and according to 660 News in Calgary, there’s a fairly good chance that enough councillors will change their minds and vote against continuing Calgary’s bid for the Games. This possibility was what led the athletes to voice their support for the City bidding to host the Games for a second time.

“We were really trying to be respectful of the process and not influence too much,” said Tewksbury. “When the news came out on Tuesday of just how much in jeopardy this is, the athlete community mobilized. Within three days, we’ve had hundreds of athletes sending letters to the councillors, organizing a press conference. Please keep the conversation going.”

Story courtesy 660 News: http://www.660news.com/2018/04/13/athletes-mobilize-tell-calgary-not-bail-bid-2026-winter-games/