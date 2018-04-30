Dirty Little Kitchen wipes up competition in PRRD’s Daisy Jingle Contest

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The band Dirty Little Kitchen has won the Peace River Regional District’s Daisy Jingle Contest.

The contest was made in hopes residents of Dawson Creek would create a catchy tune that would show what a problem daisies really are. The PRRD says that daisies, specifically Oxeye Daisy and Scentless Chamomile, are a plague since they are an invasive species and not native to the Peace.

Ten total submissions were submitted to the contest, with six of them being from local artists in the PRRD.

Dirty Little Kitchen will take home a $250 gift card to a local music store in Dawson Creek for winning the contest.

This year daisies were at the top of the PRRD’s most wanted invasive species list, and because of this the PRRD came up with the idea to hold a contest for residents to spread propaganda about the flowers.

Submitted jingles had to contain the following dialogue:

Scentless Chamomile

Oxeye Daisy

Destroy Daisies

Hand pull, place in clear bags and toss into the landfill.

Submissions were also pushed to include the following lines:

The flowers can be identified by white petals and yellow centres

Pull-Bag-Toss the plant

Free to dump PRRD transfer station