FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Disc Sports Club opened registration for their Trilogy Challenge Disc Golf Tournament at the Toboggan Hill Disc Golf Park.

The tournament includes two rounds of 9-hole disc golf, three unreleased discs to play with, a t-shirt, and a mini disc.

Registration for the tournament costs $45, and so far 19 of the 36 spots have been filled.

The tournament kicks off at 1:00 p.m. on June 9th, at the Toboggan Hill Park Disc Golf Course.