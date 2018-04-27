Dust Advisory in Fort St. John continues today

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Dust Advisory that was issued for Fort St. John earlier this week remains in effect today.

Environment Canada issued the advisory on Monday because of high levels of road dust in the air. The dust levels have increased due to the presence of winter traction material on dry roads. Levels of dust tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise near busy roads until the advisory is lifted. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

The forecast suggests the dust concentration will increase until there is precipitation or more dust suppression. The advisory will be in effect until further notice.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found at www.bcairquality.ca.