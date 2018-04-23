Dust advisory issued for Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy has issued a dust advisory for Fort St. John.

The advisory has been issued due to high levels of road dust. The increased dust levels have changed due to higher traffic volumes and winter traction material on dry road surfaces. Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise near busy roads until the advisory is lifted. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

The advisory will be in effect until further notice.

Although the current dust concentration in Fort St. John below the Provincial objective, the forecast suggests the dust concentration will increase until there is precipitation or more dust suppression.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found at www.bcairquality.ca.

Below is the full statement from the Ministry.

Issued at 2018-04-24 01:24 UTC by Environment Canada, the B.C. Ministry of Environment:

Special air quality statement issued for:

B.C. North Peace River, B.C. (087320)

Current details:

Elevated pollution levels are expected or occurring.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

People with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution. They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels. Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits.

If you are experiencing symptoms, such as coughing or throat irritation, consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities until the special air quality statement is lifted. Exposure to air pollution is particularly a health concern for people with heart or breathing problems, those with diabetes, children and the elderly.

For more information on current air quality, see: www.bcairquality.ca.