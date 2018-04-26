Dust Advisory still in effect today in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Dust Advisory that was issued for Fort St. John on Monday remains in effect today.

Environment Canada issued the advisory due to high levels of road dust in the air. Dust levels have increased due to higher traffic volumes and winter traction material on dry road surfaces. Levels of dust tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise near busy roads until the advisory is lifted. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Although the current dust concentration in Fort St. John below the Provincial objective, the forecast suggests the dust concentration will increase until there is precipitation or more dust suppression. The advisory will be in effect until further notice.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found at www.bcairquality.ca.