Ellis wins Blizzard Bike Club’s Montney-Upper Pine Loop

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Blizzard Bike Club was in action on Sunday competing in the Montney-Upper Pine Loop. The race course was 60 kilometres and also featured a short course that was 40 kilometres.

The Montney-Upper Pine Loop had eight racers in the event, six in the 60 kilometre race and two in the short course race. These are the results for the 60 kilometre race:

Matt Ellis – 01:50:00 Robert Sapp – 02:06:00 Pat Ferris – 02:07:00 Josh Telizyn – 02:11:00 Richard Wood – 02:11:00 Davide Loro – 2:29:00

Gary Hilderman finished the short course with a time of 01:09:00 while Sam Keats finished with a time of 02:01:00.

Other events the team took part in last week were the 16 kilometre time trial from Baldonnel on Thursday, and the Peace Randonneur 200 kilometre on Saturday.

Josh Telizyn held the best time at Baldonnel finishing with an impressive 27:38. The racers times are listed below:

Josh Telizyn – 27:38 Richard Wood – 31:01 Robert Sapp – 33:32 Pat Ferris – 33:40 Sam Keats – 34:33 David Loro – 35:29 Rick Newlove – 43:24

Wim Kok was the only biker who took part in the Peace Randonneur 200 kilometre and finished with a time of 10:42:00.

Up next for the Blizzard Bike Club is a 50 kilometre race at Cecil Lake.