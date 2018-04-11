Emperor’s Challenge registration beset by technical problems

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Registration for the 2018 Emperor’s Challenge is officially open, though its registration website is having issues.

Registration opened this morning at 12:00 a.m. According to the Emperor’s Challenge website, last year’s event filled up in only 18 hours.

In an update on its website at noon today, Emperor’s Challenge organizers said that the web portal to StrideandGlide.ca – the event’s registration website – was still bogged down by all the requests for participants to register. Organizers said that updates on the situation would be posted on its Facebook page later today.

Entrance fees for the 20-kilometre race are $80, while the kid’s race costs $20.

This year’s edition of the footrace will take place on Saturday, August 11th at 9 a.m. The venue for the race is Mt. Babcock, which is roughly 35 kilometres south of Tumbler Ridge.

For more information or to attempt to register, check out the Emperor’s Challenge website and Facebook page.