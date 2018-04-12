Emperor’s Challenge registration postponed to April 18th

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — Registration for the 2018 Emperor’s Challenge has been pushed back a week after the event’s registration partner suffered issues with its website.

Registration was scheduled to open Wednesday morning at 12:00 a.m., but problems caused by excessive web traffic quickly put the website offline.

In an update on its Facebook page, organizing committee member Brandon Braam said that the web portal to StrideandGlide.ca – the event’s registration website – went down at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Braam explained that hardware problems were the cause of the outage at first, followed by a software problem.

Braam explained that after yesterday’s issues, race organizers decided to push back registration until April 18th to better prepare for the crush of participants looking the register for the half-marathon. The 2017 and 2016 Emperor’s Challenge both sold out in just 18 hours.

This year’s edition of the footrace will take place on Saturday, August 11th at 9 a.m. The venue for the race is Mt. Babcock, which is roughly 35 kilometres south of Tumbler Ridge.

Entrance fees for the 20-kilometre race are $80, while the kid’s race costs $20.

For more information, check out the Emperor’s Challenge website and Facebook page.