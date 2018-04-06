Encana Events Centre hosting gun show this weekend

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts from across the Peace Region will be descending on the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek as the local Sportsman’s Club hosts the 41st Annual Gun Show and Sportsman Show.

As the largest gun and sportsman show in the Peace, the event will feature over 200 tables, with goods in firearms, knives, archery and ATVs. The show runs Saturday, April 7th, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 8th, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for Adults in advance or $12 the day of, and $5 for youth aged 10 to 17 as well as Seniors 67 and over. Children under nine are free when accompanied by an adult.

Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 1-877-339-8499, or in person at the Tiger Box Office Plus.