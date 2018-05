KELOWNA, B.C. – The Energetic Edge Cheer association was in action last weekend at the Okanagan Cheer Championships.

The teams had great performances at the event as every team achieved their highest scores of the season.

The Extreme team achieved sixth place and hit zero (Having zero deductions), the Enchant team placed fourth in youth one, and the Epic team placed a close second in youth prep.

The Okanagan Cheer Championships was the final event of the cheer season.