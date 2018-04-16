Expect heavy delays as crews start washing the Taylor Bridge next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Motorists can expect to see heavy delays at the Taylor Bridge starting next week, as Yellowhead Road and Bridge crews give the bridge its annual hose-down.

YRB North Peace Quality Manager Greg McNeil says that crews will start the annual washing of the bridge on April 23rd, with the job expected to be complete three weeks later, on May 11th. Crews will working Monday – Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. during the first two weeks, with work also occurring on Friday during the same times in Week Three.

Advertisement

The bridge will be reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic with up to 20 minute delays while crews are working. McNeil said there will be two traffic control personnel as well as a pilot vehicle to control the flow of traffic.

McNeil is asking motorists to drive carefully over the bridge while the washing is taking place, as there will be workers on the deck as well as trucks moving on and off the bridge routinely. He added that YRB is apologizing for any inconvenience this may cause.

Last year, inclement weather meant that the bridge’s cleaning operations were extended twice. At this point, it’s not known whether Spring will actually arrive in the Peace Region this year before crews begin washing the bridge.